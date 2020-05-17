A police report has been filed by the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF), Singapore, for a tweet featuring two individuals wearing army uniform in the midst of bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism (BDSM) activity. Two images of both the men wearing the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) uniform with various BDSM equipment were posted on January 20 on Twitter.

The tweet has since been taken down for violation of Twitter's community standards. "Inappropriate acts involving our uniforms are disrespectful to our servicemen and women, and undermines their dedication and commitment in the defense of our country," said the ministry. Unauthorized use of uniform by any serviceman may be charged in court, it added, according to CNA.

Under the Decorations and Uniforms Act, no individual is authorized to use any part of naval, military, air force or police uniform including medals, badges and ribbons. The offender can be convicted and fined up $400 or jailed for up to three months, or both if found guilty.

Similar Case

In a similar case, the national water polo team at the Asian Games was rebuked by the Information Ministry for wearing swim trunks featuring parts of the national flag inappropriately in 2010. The crescent-shaped moon on the front and five stars with red background were included in custom-made trunks.

The incident sparked a lively debate in the Singapore press and on social media on the pictures of athletes wearing the trunks in Guangzhou, China, where the Asian Games were held. "We would have alerted them about inappropriate design but the team did not seek our advice on the use of the crescent moon and stars when they designed their swim trunks," said the Information Ministry in a statement.

As per the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act, no person is allowed to use the flag as part of any costume or attire without being approved by the minister concerned wherein there is no disrespect to the flag. Also, the flag or related image cannot be used for commercial purposes, advertisements or part of furnishing, decoration or covering. If any person is found guilty, they are liable to pay a fine of up to $1,000.