Singapore MHA Announces More Demerit Points, Higher Fines for Speeding Offences from Jan 1, 2026

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday, May 29, that the motorists caught speeding will receive heavier penalties from 2026. These include more demerit points and higher composition sums for these offences.

Motorists who exceed their vehicle or road speed limit can expect to incur two to six additional penalty points.

Those caught exceeding the speed limit by no more than 20 km/h will incur six demerit points, up from the existing four demerit points.

Motorists who exceed the speed limit by 41 to 50 km/h will receive 18 demerit points, up from the existing 12 points. They will also face charges in court.

In a press release, MHA stated that composition fines will be increased by $50 to $150, depending on the severity and kind of vehicle.

Drivers who accumulate 24 demerit points within 24 months will have their license suspended.

The new penalties will be in force starting January 1, 2026.

In response to The Straits Times' inquiries, MHA stated that the new penalties will go into effect only in 2026 to allow enough time for public education and awareness.

According to the road Police's figures release on February 21, the number of individuals killed and injured in road accidents will reach a five-year high in 2024, with speeding accounting for one in every three fatal crashes.

The number of speeding offenses reached a 10-year high in 2024, with 192,000 incidents, more than doubling the figure in 2023.

In 2024, there were 7,188 road accidents and 142 fatalities, said MHA.

There was also a 43.8 per cent increase in speeding-related fatal accidents, from 32 cases in 2023 to 46 cases in 2024.

MHA said, "The enhanced penalties underscore MHA's commitment to maintaining road safety. Road safety is ultimately a shared responsibility."

"Motorists are urged to adhere to speed limits and drive safely for their own protection and that of other road users. MHA will continue to review our laws and policies as necessary in order to keep our roads safe," it added.

In March, an Internal Security Department officer received a S$7,000 punishment for speeding and injuring five other persons. Badrolizam Kamsin drove through a red light in Boon Lay in March 2024. His car crashed with another vehicle, injuring the driver and four other occupants.

The majority of the five victims sustained bruises on their bodies. Badrolizam, 57, was barred from holding or getting any type of driving license for 1 and a half years.

In July 2024, a 60-year-old man who ran a red light while exceeding the speed limit was fined S$2,000 and barred from driving for 15 months.

According to the police, this was the first time a motorist had been tried in court for a speeding offense detected by the speed enforcement function in a red-light camera.