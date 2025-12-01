Singapore Met Service Warns of Thundery Afternoons in First Half of December

Singapore can expect a mix of warm weather and frequent thundery showers in the first half of December, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in its latest outlook issued on Monday, December 1.

MSS said that moderate to heavy rain is likely on several afternoons, with some showers continuing into the evenings. Daily temperatures during this period are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, although warmer days may see the mercury touching 34°C.

The wet spell will occur under north-east monsoon conditions, with prevailing winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east. Overall rainfall for the first two weeks of December is expected to be near average across most parts of the island.

In its review of the last two weeks of November, MSS noted that Singapore experienced inter-monsoon conditions accompanied by light winds at the start of the period. Wind patterns shifted in the final week of the month, when low-level winds strengthened and blew from the west and, at times, from the north-east.

Thundery showers were recorded on many days, including several nights that saw gusty winds. November 17 stood out as one of the wetter days, with heavy afternoon thunderstorms across the island. Clementi registered the highest rainfall of the fortnight at 70.4mm.

Temperatures in the second half of November generally hovered between 32°C and 34°C, with the month's peak temperature of 35.2°C observed at Paya Lebar on November 29.

Despite the frequent thunderstorms, overall rainfall was below average in most regions. Sembawang, for instance, received only about half its typical rainfall for the period. Sentosa, on the other hand, experienced significantly wetter conditions, with rainfall levels reaching 59 per cent above average.

MSS advised the public to be prepared for sudden showers in the coming days, particularly in the afternoons, even as warm and humid conditions persist.