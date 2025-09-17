Singapore: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Serangoon HDB Flat; 4 Hospitalized, 50 Evacuated

Four people were rushed to hospital after a fire that broke out in a flat in Serangoon on Tuesday evening, September 16.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said it was notified about a fire at Block 502 Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 8 pm.

One of the bedrooms in the seventh-floor HDB unit was on fire when firefighters got there, but they used a water jet to put it out.

Before SCDF arrived, three members of the unit had left, one of whom had minor burn injuries.

After being evaluated for smoke inhalation, the three of them were transported to Singapore General Hospital along with another resident from a nearby unit.

As a precaution, the police and SCDF also evacuated about 50 residents of the impacted block.

According to preliminary investigations, the bedroom was most likely the source of the fire's electrical origin.

SCDF reminded the public to always turn off appliances when not in use, to regularly inspect the condition of wires, and to avoid overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances in order to prevent such fires.

Frayed or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired right away, the SCDF added.

Wires should be kept away from hot surfaces and never run beneath mats or carpets. Additionally, batteries or gadgets shouldn't be left charging overnight or for extended periods of time without supervision.

Additionally, SCDF recommended that people only use electrical plugs and appliances that have the Safety Mark on them.

