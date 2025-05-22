Singapore: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Industrial Building in Tuas, Investigations Ongoing

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Singapore's Tuas on Thursday morning, May 22. However, no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) took to its Facebook page and shared that it was informed about the fire at 4 Tuas Avenue 18 at about 10 am.

This is the second industrial fire in May, after the first that occurred in Tampines on May 9 and involved textiles in a building.

According to the SCDF, the fire involved waste materials contained in an area measuring about 5m by 5m within a warehouse.

The fire was extinguished with the help of two water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There have been repeated cases of industrial fire in Singapore in the recent times. Earlier in April, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Pioneer.

According to the SCDF's annual statistics report, which was made public on February 13, there were 1,990 fires in 2024 compared to 1,954 in 2023. This is because there have been more fires at business establishments as well as social and communal spaces, such as community centers and places of worship.

In 2024, there were 98 industrial fires, a 7.5% decrease from the 106 that occurred in 2023.