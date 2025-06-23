Massive Fire Breaks Out at Singapore's Basic Military Training Center Bunk in Pulau Tekong

A fire broke out in a bunk at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Pulau Tekong on Friday afternoon, June 20.

A Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) spokesperson told CNA that the incident occurred at an unoccupied accommodation block. According to reports, the fire alarm was triggered at 1.51 pm.

The spokesperson said, "The fire was promptly extinguished by BMTC staff who had heard the fire alarm and spotted the smoke."

"No BMTC staff or trainees were injured," he added.

A video that went viral on TikTok showed a bunk covered in soot, with a man utilizing a water hose. The footage shows overturned beds, exposed electrical wiring, and a charred ceiling.

The video caption stated that Viper business had been harmed; however, MINDEF didn't confirm it.

The ministry said that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is assisting the Singapore Civil Defense Force in investigating the cause of the fire.

The spokesperson further added, "The SAF remains committed to upholding high standards of fire safety to ensure a safe environment for our service personnel. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments at this juncture."