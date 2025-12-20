Singapore: Mandatory Caning for Scammers, Syndicate Members to Take Effect from Dec 30

Scammers and those involved in recruiting or running scam syndicates will be liable to mandatory caning under new legal amendments effective December 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday, December 19, that offenders will receive at least six strokes of the cane, with a maximum of 24, as part of efforts to curb such crimes.

"Fighting scams is a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning," MHA said, as quoted by CNA.

Scam mules who assist scammers by laundering illicit proceeds, supplying SIM cards or surrendering their Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The MHA said that the punishment would apply if offenders knew, or intended, that their actions would be used to commit or facilitate scams.

The penalty may also be imposed where an enabler was involved in a scam, the offender knew or had reason to believe the item or access provided would be used for criminal purposes and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent its misuse.

Separately, offenders convicted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating offences that do not involve scams may also be liable to discretionary caning of up to 24 strokes, MHA added.

"This recognises that there are egregious traditional cheating cases that could also warrant caning as a sentencing option."

New penalties introduced under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2025 are set to take effect following the passage of the Bill in Parliament last month, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Singapore's criminal justice framework.

In a statement issued on Friday, the MHA said the amendments are aimed at ensuring that criminal laws remain effective, fair and responsive to emerging challenges.

The changes are intended to better address evolving crime trends and reinforce the authorities' ability to deal with increasingly sophisticated offences.

The scams were highlighted as a key concern during the Bill's second reading on November 4. Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann told Parliament that scams have become the most prevalent crime type in Singapore, underscoring the urgency of updating laws to deter offenders and protect the public.

Nearly 190,000 scam cases were recorded from 2020 to the first half of 2025, resulting in losses of around S$3.7 billion (US$2.8 billion).

Speaking in Parliament, Sim said scams now account for 60% of all reported crimes, adding that the financial losses were equivalent to more than three-and-a-half times the cost of constructing the Woodlands Health Campus.

She added that the government will continue to closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate to impose harsher penalties if the need arises.

The MHA added that cases involving youth offenders aged 16 to under 18 will soon fall under the jurisdiction of the youth courts.

This follows amendments made to the Children and Young Persons Act in 2019, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Social and Family Development from December 30.

"Further amendments to the CYPA and amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code 2010 introduced by the Act will also come into effect on December 30," said MHA.

"Together, these amendments will allow cases involving older youths who are repeat offenders or who commit certain serious crimes, such as serious sexual offences, unlicensed moneylending and drug trafficking, to be transmitted to the State Courts or High Court, where they can receive adequately deterrent sentences, such as imprisonment, reformative training, and caning, where appropriate."

According to MHA, the amendments are intended to "strike a balance" by broadening rehabilitation options for youth offenders, while still providing for appropriate punishment for older youths who reoffend or are involved in more serious crimes.