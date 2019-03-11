The 26-year-old man, who was caught on camera outside St James Power Station club, where he leapt on the bonnet of a BMW on May 2018, pleaded guilty to committing a rash act that endangered the personal safety of others. On Monday, he was fined the maximum of $2,500.

The convict, Chee Chu Siong had six bottles of whisky with friends while celebrating his birthday on the day of the incident, May 4 last year. Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Yihong told the court that after having drinks the convict left the club at around 3 am the next day.

During the sentence, the judge also heard that while Chee's friends were walking through a nearby car park, the accused spotted a BMW, driven by a 70-year-old private-hire car driver Koh Poh Choh.

DPP Li stated that even though his friends moved to the side of the road, Chee ran towards a moving vehicle and jumped on the car, just outside the popular nightspot of the area, St James Power Station.

"The complainant was forced to bring his car to a complete stop so as not to crash into the accused. The accused then jumped onto the bonnet of the complainant's car, just as the car came to a stop," DPP Li said.

As per a dashboard camera footage, which captured the entire incident, showed that the Chee, who was wearing a black shirt, jeans and a cap, suddenly came in front of the car while running on the street and jumped onto the hood of the vehicle.

The video, which has been viewed more than 10000 times on YouTube, was presented as the evidence of the incident, as it clearly showed that the convict stomped on the windscreen and climbed to the top of the vehicle before jumping off and walking away.

However, the defence lawyer, who was representing Chee told the court that his client regretted his actions and he paid the full compensation of $12,300.

It should be noted that as per the law, whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished —

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 months, or with fine which may extend to $1,500, or with both.

Section 337 states that whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished —

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to $5,000, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both.