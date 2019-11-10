A 37-year-old man was previously arrested for his alleged involvement in two hit-and-run accidents, charged with drug trafficking on Saturday, November 9. Police investigation showed that the accused was driving a car which hit a taxi in Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road and after that crashed the vehicle into a parked car near Block 22 St George's Road. After the crash, the man abandoned his car and escaped from the accident spot.

The officers from the Central Police Division and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) started their investigation soon after the accident. From CCTV footage they identified the alleged offender and arrested him on Friday, November 8 from Sing Joo Walk. The officers found controlled drugs on him and from his residential unit in Sing Joo Walk.

As per the police documents when the officers arrested the suspect, he suffered a fit and was taken to Changi General Hospital where he received treatment to stabilize the condition. He was in the hospital when the unnamed man was charged with drug trafficking. A further police investigation is going on.

It should be mentioned that as per the Road Traffic Act for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, an accused shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than $1,000 and not more than $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months and, in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, to a fine of not less than $3,000 and not more than $10,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.