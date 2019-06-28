A 36-year-old Singaporean man, who used to live in a flat admitted on Thursday that he used a hidden camera to take nude videos of his wife and sister-in-law when they were taking shower.

The court documents reveal that the man placed a cube-shaped pinhole camera with video-recording functions inside the common washroom of the flat. Through this camera, he used to record his wife and sister-in-law in naked nude and then transfer the multimedia files to his hard disk before placing the camera inside the washroom again.

During the court hearing, it was revealed that the unnamed man used to paste device to the water heater with Blu Tack and on top of the mirror panel in the master bedroom toilet so that he could take obscene videos of his wife that ill capture her private parts when she was taking shower.

On April 26, 2018, the wife of the accused found the footages in the hard disk. In one of the videos showed she found her nude sister who was taking the shower in the common washroom and immediately after the discovery that man's wife informed her sister's husband about the incident.

On the same day, when the accused came back home from work, went into the toilet, his brother-in-law noticed him and entered the washroom after the accused exited. He found the camera at the top of the water heater.

After the unnamed sister-in-law came back home that night, she was told that the man took her nude videos and the traumatised woman then filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, the police seized items from the flat including a laptop, a mobile phone, an external hard disk, a piece of Blu Tack and the cube-shaped pinhole camera.

The forensic examination confirmed that the man took videos of both the victims secretly while showering and relieving themselves. Even from a seized mobile also police found a video of man's wife showering.

However, the man accepted his crimes and stated that he placed a camera at the water heater on Apr 26. He pleaded guilty to three charges of insulting a woman's modesty, with a fourth charge taken into consideration. He will return to court on July 18 for sentencing.

As per the Singapore Penal Code "Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both."