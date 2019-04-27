A 32-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of phone scams, after the police received several reports from the victims between December 2017 and April 2019.

As per the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victims, who filed the complaints informed the officials about an unknown man, who had impersonated as a staff of business organisations.

In a news release, the SPF said that while hiding his real identity the alleged scammer requested victims working at other outlets to top up his pre-paid mobile card.

The Bedok Police Division officers conducted the investigation to track down the accused of phone scams and finally, Wednesday, April 24 the police arrested the man under. The police state that their initial investigation revealed that the unnamed man had cheated at least 48 victims through the scams.

The man was charged in court under section 420 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 which says "Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."

The SPF advised people to beware of unusual requests or text messages, even if they were sent by your social media contacts. They also asked the public to think before transferring money or give out personal details such as credit/debit card details and bank account details to unknown individuals.

As per the news released, for more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline number 1800-722-6688.

People can contact the police through the hotline number 1800-255-0000 or can submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.