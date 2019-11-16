A 27-year-old Singaporean man was charged for murdering a nine-month-old baby boy inside a van at the multi-storey car park at Block 840A Yishun Street 81 on Friday, November 15. The accused caused the death of the infant, Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad sometime between 10 pm on last Thursday, November 7 and 12.15 am Friday, November 8.

As per the reports the alleged murderer, Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff will continue to be remanded at the Central Police Division with permission to be taken out to assist in further investigations. This case will be again presented in court on Friday, November 22.

It should be noted that the alleged criminal Aliff was initially charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Saturday, November 9 but later the charge was upgraded as the baby had died from his injuries.

Even though there are many unknown facts about this criminal case, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News said that Aliff was the boyfriend of the deceased baby's unnamed mother. It was also reported that the accused slammed the victim's head against the floorboard of a van at the carpark which killed the infant.

It should be noted that during sentencing, Aliff may face the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment, including caning if found guilty of murdering the baby.