A Singapore man, aged 50, was arrested on Tuesday, July 2 after he allegedly chopped off the fingertip of another man in Bukit Batok.

Police said they were alerted about the assault on a 53-year-old man at around 9.50 pm on Sunday, June 30.

The incident happened in Bukit Batok Street 31 and when the officers reached the location where they they found the victim in a conscious state. Later, the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

After conducting the primary investigation by Jurong Police Division, officers traced the alleged accused and arrested him on Tuesday though his name was revealed. The weapon he used will be produced in the court during the trial.

The police said the alleged criminal will be charged in a court on Thursday for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon.