Singapore Man Arrested for Allegedly Slapping Six-Year-Old Boy at Jurong Mall Playground

A 38-year-old man was arrested by the police on December 22 for allegedly striking a six-year-old kid during a playground altercation at the Westgate mall in Jurong East, Singapore.

Aloy Chua, the boy's father, told Stomp about the incident at the Yooland indoor playground, where his kid got into a small argument with another youngster while playing.

Stomp quoted Chua as saying, "During the commotion, my son pushed another child. What followed, however, was an act no parent should ever have to witness."

"The father of the other child approached my son and, without hesitation, struck him across the face," he added.

Chua called the fallout "devastating," adding, "The slap was not only physically painful but emotionally devastating."

He said, "My son was left trembling, his small face marked with a red bruise, tears streaming down as he tried to comprehend why an adult — a figure of trust and safety — would inflict such harm."

When Chua's wife approached the man, he rejected the accusations. But according to Stomp, CCTV footage showed the entire episode.

When the youngster was brought to the hospital for treatment, he was conscious. The man was then arrested for intentionally hurting the victim, and because of the victim's age, the punishment was increased.

Chua revealed that the experience has had a lasting impact on his son.

He said, "My son, once full of joy, is now withdrawn and visibly shaken. While the physical injuries were treated, the emotional scars linger. He now wakes in the middle of the night, crying in fear, reliving the trauma of that moment."

The family has urged the authorities to hold the culprit accountable and is seeking justice.

"We trust that justice will prevail and that no other child will have to endure such a traumatic experience," Chua stated.

An investigation are ongoing.