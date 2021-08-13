Singapore Man Accused of Having Oral Sex with Adult Daughter; Faces 4.5 Years of Jail if Fount Guilty of Incest

In yet another case of a father having an incestuous relationship with his daughter, a 59-year-old man is facing allegations of committing sexual acts on his adult daughter. He appeared before the Singapore district court on Friday, 13 August, and the case has been adjourned to 10 September.

As per the reports, the father is being accused of four counts of incest acts. He reportedly had committed sexual acts on his daughter between March 2019 and April 2020. The victim was 27 at the time.

The 59-year-old man cannot be named because of a court order to protect his daughter's identity. Reports claim that he had oral sex with his daughter on four occasions. However, it has not been revealed whether it is consensual sex or the victim was forced to have sex.

It has to be noted that convicts in incest cases can be jailed up to five years for each offence.

As per the law, it is illegal for people aged 16 or above to have sex with close family members that include parents, grandchildren, children, siblings and half-siblings.

A Similar Case

In a similar incident, the court had ordered 4 years and 6 months in prison for a 56-year-old man for committing incest with his 30-year old daughter three days after coming out of jail over a drug-related case.

Originally, he was charged with rape, but the charges were later dropped. He had pleaded guilty to one count of incest and another charge of attempted incest in 2019.

The victim had opened up about the incest acts when she was admitted to a hospital over health issues and expressed her fears of staying alone at her house with her father to a health social worker.

She had revealed that her father had sex without wearing condoms after coming out of jail. Three months later, he unsuccessfully tried to repeat the sexual act.

Consensual Incest

In 2011, a case of consensual incest between a 47-year-old father and his 20-year-old daughter had come to light. The court had sentenced the plumber to three years in prison for having sex with his daughter in 2008.

The girl was sent for probation in January 2012.