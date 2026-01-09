Singapore: Man, 54, Found Dead along Sheltered Corridor in Chinatown; Foul Play Not Suspected

A 54-year-old man was found dead along a sheltered corridor in Chinatown on Wednesday, January 7, the police said.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 5.50 am at Block 333 Kreta Ayer Road. Officers who arrived at the scene found the man lying motionless along the second-floor corridor of the block.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced him dead at the scene. According to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, a passer-by had earlier noticed a police blue tent covering the body outside a shop at the location.

Employees from nearby shops told the publication that they were unsure what had happened. The police said that based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected.

The investigations are still ongoing.