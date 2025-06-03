Singapore Man, 44, Charged with Murder of 79-Year-Old Woman in Sengkang

A 44-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Tuesday, Jun 3, with the murder of a 79-year-old woman, who was reportedly his mother, in Singapore's Sengkang.

Lim Yuen Li was handed one count of murder, which carries the death penalty, at the State Courts. He is accused of killing Wang How Khiew on Sunday, June 1, between 1.59 am and 10.30 am in a flat at Block 465B Fernvale Road.

Lim appeared in court via video connection and sought to use his cell phone to make calls and handle administrative or financial affairs.

He was unrepresented and stated in court that he wished to apply for a "state lawyer". He also said that he intended to attend the woman's funeral.

Lim was ordered to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation on the prosecution's application.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, June2, the police received a call for help at a residential unit on Fernvale Road around 11.50 am on Sunday.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman laying still inside the unit. The paramedics pronounced her dead at the site.

Lim was apprehended at the spot, and early investigations revealed that the two knew each other.

He will next appear in court on June 24.