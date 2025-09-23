Singapore Man, 43, Arrested for Allegedly Causing Hurt with Dangerous Weapon

A 43-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a call for assistance on September 19 along Pasir Panjang Road at about 11.20 am.

SPF said, "Upon police's arrival, a 32-year-old woman was found with lacerations on her head and left hand and was conveyed conscious to the hospital. The 43-year-old man had allegedly injured the woman with a chopper before fleeing the scene prior to police's arrival."

The officers from Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre and Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the man with through extensive ground enquiries and with the help of images from. Finally, the man was arrested within eleven hours.

The man will face charges in court for intentionally harming someone with a dangerous weapon. The offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.

The police said that they will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. "We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," concluded SPF.