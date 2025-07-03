Singapore Man, 39, Arrested After Crashing into Divider, Mounting Curb on Racecourse Road

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he crashed into a central divider and mounted a curb along a road beside Farrer Park Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday, July 3, that it was informed about the accident, involving a car "that was believed to have self-skidded along Racecourse Road towards Tessensohn Road", on June 29 at about 11.05 pm.

Online videos of the incident showed the white SUV stranded on Racecourse Road's central divider, with a piece of the metal barrier of the divider lying on the ground.

Before the car reversed out of position and crashed through the barriers of the divider once more, the front right wheel of the vehicle was seen spinning in the air.

The vehicle mounted the curb and proceeded to reverse across the other side of the street. It only stopped after slamming into a few bicycles and another road barrier, barely avoiding a tree, and crossing a pedestrian walkway.

The police said, as quoted by CNA, "A 39-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of a drug or an intoxicating substance".

However, no injuries were reported, and the police investigations are still ongoing.