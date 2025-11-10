Singapore: Man, 29, Arrested After 83-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies in Choa Chu Kang Accident; Vapes Seized From Car

A 29-year-old male motorist was arrested on Sunday, November 9, following an accident that killed an 83-year-old female pedestrian.

The police said that they were informed about the accident involving a car and two pedestrians, both 83-year-old women, in Teck Whye Lane, Choa Chu Kang, at about 2.50 pm.

According to the police, the man was arrested for driving without due care and attention under the influence of intoxicating substances, causing death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that two individuals were transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

While one woman was unconscious on the way to the hospital, where she passed away, the other was conscious when she was brought there.

According to the police, e-vaporizers were discovered in the man's vehicle, and the Health Sciences Authority has been notified of the matter.

The accident's aftermath was captured in a 13-minute video clip posted on the citizen journalism website Stomp. A grey car appeared to have partially mounted the kerb next to Block 25 Teck Whye Lane in the video. It seemed to have struck a tree, too.

Prior to the arrival of SCDF paramedics, who perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on one of the victims, onlookers are seen attending to the injured women.