Singapore Man, 21, Arrested for Series of Theft Cases at Changi Airport

A 21-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple cases of theft in dwelling across Changi Airport's terminals and Jewel Changi Airport.

The case first came to light on November 25, when officers were alerted at around 7.40 pm to the theft of a tip box from a food and beverage outlet in Terminal 1. Preliminary findings indicated that the box, which contained cash, had allegedly been taken a day earlier on November 24.

The officers from the Airport Police Division were able to identify the suspect using CCTV footage from various locations within the airport and was arrested on December 4. During the arrest, the police recovered an assortment of currencies believed to be stolen, which were subsequently seized as case evidence.

Further investigation revealed that the man is linked to five additional cases of theft committed across different terminals of Changi Airport and at Jewel Changi Airport. The incidents are believed to follow a similar pattern involving the unlawful taking of cash from establishments operating in the area.

The suspect will be charged in court for theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code. If convicted, he faces up to seven years' imprisonment or a fine.

The police emphasised that theft in high-traffic public spaces will not be tolerated and that offenders will face firm enforcement action.

They also urged businesses—particularly those in busy environments such as airports and shopping malls—to secure tip boxes, cash containers, and other valuables to reduce the risk of opportunistic theft.