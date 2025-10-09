Singapore Man, 20, Nabbed Within 18 Hours for Loan Shark Harassment

A 20-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were notified about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road on October 5 at about 11 pm. They added that a loan shark-related graffiti was scribbled onto the wall beside the affected unit.

The SPF said that the officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 18 hours with the help of images from police cameras.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment island wide. One mobile phone was seized as case exhibit," the authority said.

The Moneylenders Act of 2008 will be used to charge the man in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

"The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," concluded SPF.