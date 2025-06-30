Singapore: Malaysian Woman, 46, Arrested for Smuggling Drugs Worth S$142,000 at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 46-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs in a Malaysian-registered motorcycle arriving at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers profiled the motorcycle and sent it for further examination. Two bundles, suspected of containing controlled substances, were found hidden under the motorcycle's front fairing during the inspection.

ICA said, "The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was promptly alerted, and further checks uncovered a total of seven bundles from the same location."

"The bundles were later found to contain 1,057g of cannabis and 973g of 'Ice'. The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than S$142,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of about 700 abusers for a week," the statement added.

The investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone who imports or exports more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis from Singapore could be executed under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.