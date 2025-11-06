Singapore: Malaysian man, 33, Faces Charge for Allegedly Impersonating MAS Official

A 33-year-old Malaysian man was charged in court on Thursday, November 6, for his suspected involvement in a government official impersonation scam (GOIS).

In a press release on Wednesday, November 5, the police said that they received a report on Tuesday, November 4, involving the impersonation of a government official purportedly from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Following follow-up investigations, the police were able to identify the man and take him into custody.

Allegedly, the victim who reported the incident was informed that he was under investigation for money laundering and given instructions to take S$15,000 out of his bank accounts and give it to an unidentified individual so that the investigation could proceed.

The 33-year-old man is suspected of being involved in other cases similar to this one, according to preliminary investigations. He was allegedly given the task by unidentified individuals to gather money and valuables from GOIS victims and then give them to the unidentified individuals.

According to police, the man will face charges of abetment by conspiracy to help another person keep the benefits of criminal activity.

He could be imprisoned for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both if found guilty. Additionally, the Anti-Scam Command will remand him for additional investigation.

The public is being reminded by the police to never give or transfer money or valuables to strangers or to anyone whose identity has not been confirmed.

The public should also refrain from leaving cash or valuables in any physical location to make them easier to retrieve later, and they should never share their device screens with strangers.

On Tuesday, November 4, Singapore's criminal law was amended by parliament, requiring scammers to be caned.

Scammers and individuals who recruit or participate in scam syndicates may receive six to twenty-four strokes of the cane under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.