Singapore LTA to Suspend Parking Certificate Requirement for Trailers from Feb 6 for Two Years

The requirement for trailers to hold a Vehicle Parking Certificate (VPC) will be suspended for a two-year trial period starting February 6, 2026, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reviews the parking scheme across all heavy vehicle categories.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 5, LTA said that the trial will run until February 5, 2028, and was introduced following consultations with the Singapore Transport Association and feedback from heavy vehicle and trailer owners.

During this period, trailers will be exempted from the VPC requirement, although heavy vehicles will still need to have valid parking certificates.

Under the current VPC scheme, owners of heavy vehicles and trailers are required to secure a designated parking lot for their vehicles between midnight and 6 am, in order to curb indiscriminate overnight parking.

A valid certificate is needed before vehicles can be registered, have their road tax renewed or be transferred to a new owner.

The exemption will apply to all types of trailers, including container trailers, low loaders and flat-bed trailers. LTA said the move recognises that trailers are typically stored in industrial facilities, container yards and logistics hubs, and can be parked vertically when unloaded to make more efficient use of space — an option not available for other heavy vehicles.

As part of the trial, operators of heavy vehicle parks will be allowed to apply to LTA to convert unused trailer lots into licensed heavy vehicle lots.

However, LTA stressed that trailer owners and drivers remain responsible for ensuring their trailers are parked properly, even without the VPC requirement.

Heavy vehicles and trailers are still not permitted to park in housing estates or on public roads that are not designated for parking. LTA said enforcement action against indiscriminate parking will continue.

Trailer owners who have already paid for season parking at licensed heavy vehicle parks may continue using these facilities. LTA added that there will be no refunds of the S$6 VPC fee paid for trailers before the exemption takes effect on February 6, 2026.