Singapore Lorry Driver, 55, Charged for Causing S$1.4M Damage in CTE Tunnel Crash

A 55-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday, July 30, for driving a heavy motor vehicle that collided with a building or structure, as well as driving a heavy motor vehicle over 4.5 meters in height without police escort.

This comes after the man's lorry with a crane attachment damaged parts of the Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel last year.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the collision on November 8, 2024, around noon, when the vehicle entered the slip road along Cairnhill Road into the CTE tunnel.

Investigations revealed that the driver was driving a lorry with a raised crane boom when the crane boom collided with the height limit barrier and the tunnel while entering the slip road along Cairnhill Road into the CTE tunnel.

SPF said in a statement, "The collision caused extensive damage to the height limit barrier and the mechanical and electrical units of the tunnel, amounting to about $1.4 million in damages. The driver was placed under arrest on the same day for the offences of driving a heavy motor vehicle which collided into any building or structure and driving a heavy motor vehicle exceeding 4.5 meters in height without police escort. This is his second time committing both offences."

Under Section 65A of the Road Traffic Act of 1961, driving a heavy motor vehicle and colliding with any building or structure is punishable by a fine of up to S$5,000, a maximum jail sentence of two years, or both. If this is the second or subsequent conviction, the maximum penalty is S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of up to five years, or both.

Additionally, offenders may be prohibited from operating any kind of vehicle.

"The offence of driving a heavy vehicle with overall height exceeding 4.5m without police escort under Section 79(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 carries a mandatory jail term between one and three years, and a fine up to S$2,000; and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, a mandatory jail term between two and five years, and a fine up to S$5,000," added SPF.

Police reminded owners and operators of large motor vehicles taller than 4.5 meters that they need police or auxiliary police escorts.

"Drivers should plan their routes carefully to avoid height-restricted roads and structures. The Traffic Police take a serious view of such offences as they compromise road infrastructure and endanger other road users," said police.

"Firm action will be taken against motorists who fail to obtain the necessary escorts or cause damage to buildings and structures."