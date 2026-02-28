Singapore A-Level Results Declared: 94.7% Candidates Achieve At Least 3 H2 Passes Under Revised Scoring System

Nearly 94.7% of candidates who sat for last year's GCE A-Level examination achieved at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes along with a pass in General Paper, according to results released on Friday, February 27.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said that 10,977 candidates took the 2025 GCE A-Level examination. Of these, 10,393 students met the benchmark of at least three H2 passes with General Paper, reflecting 94.7% of the cohort.

This group was the first to sit for the examination under the revised University Admission Score (UAS) framework. Under the updated system, a student's fourth content-based subject is counted towards the final UAS only if it improves the overall score. The Project Work subject is no longer factored into the UAS calculation, as students are required only to attain a pass.

With the changes, the maximum attainable UAS has been adjusted from 90 points to 70 points. If a fourth content-based subject is included in the computation, it will be rebased to fit within the 70-point scale.

MOE and SEAB said the revisions were introduced to give students greater flexibility in managing their academic workload, while supporting more holistic development and well-being. The changes are also aimed at encouraging students to pursue subjects and Project Work topics based on interest rather than examination considerations.

Early signs suggest a positive response from students. According to the authorities, feedback indicates reduced test anxiety surrounding the fourth content-based subject. A larger proportion of students also took up H3 subjects in 2025 compared to 2024, allowing them to explore selected disciplines in greater depth.

Participation in Science Research Enrichment programmes also rose, signalling what MOE and SEAB described as a broader shift towards interest-driven learning.

Students intending to apply for admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities are required to submit their applications online. There is no need to provide hard copies of A-Level certificates, the authorities said. More information on admissions processes can be found on the respective universities' websites, and applicants may contact the institutions directly for assistance.

Eligible graduates considering further studies at polytechnics may benefit from module exemptions across about 130 courses. This could potentially shorten the duration required to complete a polytechnic diploma by up to one year.

Applications to polytechnics for April matriculation are open from February 25 to March 10. Students may also apply in August for admission in October. Details are available on the respective polytechnics' websites.

Students exploring their next steps can visit the MySkillsFuture portal or MOE's CourseFinder to review available education and career pathways. They may also seek advice from their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their schools.

Additionally, the MOE ECG Centre is offering online and phone counselling services for GCE A-Level candidates from February 23 to March 19. Services are available from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to noon on Saturdays.