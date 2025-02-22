Singapore A-Level Results Declared: 94.2% Students Receive at Least 3 H2 Passes

The results of the 2024 GCE A-Level examinations were released on Friday, February 21, and around 94.2% of candidates received at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in the previous year's GCE A-Level test.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) issued a joint press release and said 10,889 candidates took the 2024 GCE A-Level test. Of these, 10,255 students, or 94.2%, received at least three H2 passes, including one in Knowledge and Inquiry or a General Paper.

MOE and SEAB said, "This is comparable to the performance of candidates for the GCE A-Level examination in previous years."

In 2023, 99 percent of candidates had received at least three H2 passes in the GCE A-Level exams.

Students who are interested in applying for scholarships or admission to autonomous universities (AUs) should do so online, according to MOE and SEAB. Their A-Level certificates do not need to be turned in in hard copy.

The websites of each AU provide additional details about their admissions procedures. For more information, applicants can also speak with the AUs directly.

Module exemptions are available for around 135 courses for eligible graduates who wish to continue their education at polytechnics.

According to the authorities, this might save the time it takes them to earn a polytechnic diploma by as much as a year.

Those who are interested in matriculation in April should apply directly to the polytechnics between February 23 and March 6. In order to be matriculated in October, students can also apply in August. The websites of the individual polytechnics have more information.

To learn more about the educational options and career pathways that are open to them, students can visit MOE's CourseFinder or the MySkillsFuture portal.

For advice on their educational possibilities, they can also speak with their professors or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counselors who assist their schools, according to MOE and SEAB. Students can also schedule an ECG counseling session.

The MOE ECG Center provides GCE A-Level applicants with online or phone counseling services From February 17 to March 19, from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 9 am to noon on Saturdays.