Singapore to Launch Digital Halal Certificates with QR Codes from Oct 1

Customers will be able to view updated information by scanning the new QR codes that will be featured on these certificates starting on October 1, rather than writing to the authorities to check on a shop's halal certification.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) declared at the Singapore Halal International Seminar on Wednesday, September 24, that the establishment's certification details, validity status, and certification type will be available by scanning the code.

Restaurants, cafes, caterers, central kitchens, manufacturing facilities, and poultry abattoirs will all receive the digital certificates.

In a press statement, MUIS stated that the move is part of its digitalization efforts to improve operational efficiency and streamline administrative procedures, and that it represents a step forward in transparency, integrity, and accessibility for Singapore's halal certification system.

Until March 2026, when all establishments are required to transition to the new certificates, businesses are permitted to continue using the old certificates.

In addition to the halal certification, MUIS stated that starting on October 1, foreign halal certification bodies can use an online portal to begin the application process for recognition in Singapore.

These organizations, such as the American Halal Foundation and Australian Halal Food Services, are in charge of enforcing halal standards in their respective nations. Currently, they send MUIS an email with their completed application.

It is anticipated that under an improved framework, the processing time will be reduced from the current minimum of six months to a maximum of three months. Businesses can also check the online status of their applications.

There will be an application fee of S$1,000 (US$780), a recognition fee of S$2,000, and an assessment fee of S$120 for these foreign certification bodies.

A S$700 audit fee per man day, which is the amount of work one person completes in a day, must also be paid by the organizations, if applicable.

According to MUIS, all foreign halal certification bodies will need to apply for recognition under the new framework. Those that are already recognized will receive a temporary extension until January 2026.

According to the council, MUIS currently lists the foreign organizations that it recognizes on its website so that Singaporean businesses are aware that they can import food from companies that hold certificates from these organizations. MUIS currently recognizes 101 organizations.

According to MUIS, the improved framework will apply thorough assessment and evaluation and offer more transparency on qualifying criteria.

The two projects seek to boost consumer confidence and trust in halal products, bolster MUIS' governance over Singapore's halal ecosystem, and foster the expansion of the halal sector in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim stated at the seminar that it is imperative to adapt to the shifting global environment and use digital tools.

While the changes for foreign halal certification bodies streamline work processes and give local consumers more confidence in the products imported into Singapore, the digital halal certificates improve accessibility and certification integrity.

He said, "As a small nation with limited land and resources, Singapore imports most of our food. For our Muslim community, who make up about 15 per cent of our population, this also means that we will need a steady supply of halal food imports."

He added that halal certification is therefore essential to food security.

"Beyond ensuring that our food products meet the religious requirements, it is about building up our network of partners to ensure that our people have reliable access to food they can trust." he concluded.