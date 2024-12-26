Singapore Knife Attack: 24-Year-Old Charged for Seriously Hurting Man on Christmas Eve

A 24-year-old man, who is currently on remission, is accused of injuring another man with a watermelon knife on Christmas Eve.

Mohammad Faris Mohammad Fadzir was charged with voluntarily causing serious hurt on December 26 after he allegedly injured Mohammad Noor Shalifie Salimi's left thumb with a knife.

Charge sheets stated that the alleged event happened at around 3.30 am at the Al Mubin Restaurant, located at 33 Jalan Besar.

Did Past Argument Lead to Attack?

The 25-year-old victim was sent to the hospital while conscious due to laceration wounds. The initial inquiries revealed that the two guys were acquainted and had a past argument.

According to court documents, Faris allegedly committed the offense while he was required to stay out of trouble due to a remission order that ran from October 8, 2024, until October 15, 2025. However, his previous crime details were not disclosed.

If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for an additional 296 days for allegedly violating the remission order and sentenced on the most recent accusation of voluntarily causing grave injury.

Violation of Remission Order

On Christmas day, the police reported that Faris had left the scene of the alleged assault. After confirming his identity, the Central Police Division officers took him into custody on Tuesday at a home in Keat Hong Close.

A 19-year-old lady was also taken into custody for harboring an offender at the same time as Faris.

On January 2, Faris' case will be heard once more.

An offender who is found guilty of wilfully causing great harm with a deadly weapon faces a life sentence or a term that can be extended to 15 years. He might also receive a fine or a caning.