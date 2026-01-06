Singapore: Jewel Changi Urges Visitors to Follow Safety Rules After Child gets Injured at Walking Net Attraction

Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport's Walking Net attraction have been reminded to adhere strictly to safety guidelines following an incident in which a young boy was injured while playing on the suspended net in December.

The advisory was issued after a child was hurt at the attraction on December 10.

Responding to media queries on Monday, January 5, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the boy had been running on the net, lost his balance and struck a wooden plank walkway.

The Walking Net, located within Jewel's Canopy Park, is a giant suspended net positioned about 25m above ground level.

A spokesperson for Jewel Changi Airport Development said the attraction's safety guidelines clearly state that visitors should not run on the Walking Net.

"In this instance, rangers had issued several reminders to the child's group not to run while on the Walking Net, before the unfortunate incident occurred," the spokesperson said. Rangers are stationed at the attraction to oversee visitor safety.

BCA said it has investigated the incident and verified that the Walking Net complies with all regulatory requirements. Jewel added that its staff administered first aid immediately after the accident, and further medical assistance available within the airport was offered but declined by the child's parent.

"We remain concerned for the injured child and have been in touch with his family on this incident," the spokesperson said.

According to Jewel, all visitors are required to attend a mandatory safety briefing before entering the Walking Net.

The briefing "includes instructions on appropriate behaviour, including no running or rowdy play", the spokesperson said, adding that these reminders are also displayed on signage at the attraction's entrance. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times, in line with ticketing requirements.

Both Jewel and BCA urged visitors, especially parents and guardians, to ensure safety instructions are followed. Jewel said it remains committed to maintaining high safety standards across its attractions, noting that the Walking Net undergoes annual inspections and regulatory safety checks.

The Walking Net is classified as a "play net" and is regulated under the Amusement Rides Safety Act, which requires operators to run such attractions according to procedures set by designers or manufacturers.

Located on the fifth floor of Jewel, Canopy Park opened in 2019 and features several attractions, including a 250m-long bouncing net, a mirror maze and a 50m-long glass-floored bridge suspended 23m above the ground.