Singapore ICA Warns of Heavy Congestion at Land Checkpoints During Chinese New Year Travel Period

Travellers heading in and out of Singapore via land checkpoints during the upcoming Chinese New Year period should brace themselves for significant delays, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday, February 5.

In an advisory, ICA warned of very heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from February 13 to 23, as increased travel demand coincides with enhanced enforcement measures. Chinese New Year falls on February 17 and 18 this year.

ICA said immigration clearance may take longer due to intensified checks aimed at preventing the smuggling of contraband such as e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa.

The authority urged travellers to cooperate with officers on duty, comply with traffic regulations and maintain proper lane discipline. Firm action will be taken against those who ignore instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints, it added.

The warning comes after record-breaking traveller volumes were recorded during the recent year-end school holiday period. From November 21 to January 1, more than 22 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. During peak hours, car travellers faced waits of up to three hours because of traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

On December 19, 2025, more than 588,000 travellers passed through both checkpoints in a single day, setting a new record. This surpassed the previous high of over 578,000 crossings recorded on June 20, 2025.

To minimise inconvenience, ICA advised travellers to check traffic conditions before starting their journeys. Real-time updates are available on platforms such as the One Motoring website and ICA's social media channels.

The authority also encouraged travellers to make use of QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile application for faster, passport-less immigration clearance, while reminding users that passports must still be carried. Those who need to travel during the peak period were further advised to consider cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving, in order to avoid congestion.