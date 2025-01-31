Singapore ICA and HSA Seize Suspected Kpods in E-Vaporiser Raid at Woodlands Checkpoint

In a joint investigation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), police, and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) discovered a network of e-vaporizer distribution and seized more than 8,700 e-vaporizers and associated parts. The authorities said in a press release issued on Friday that the operation took place over two days.

During the raid, illicit substances were found, including Kpods, which are vape juice laced with the anaesthetic ingredient etomidate. HSA said unlike regular vape liquid, Kpods contain etomidate — an anaesthetic agent "that is classified as a poison under the Poisons Act and should only be administered under medical supervision".

At Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA agents detained a 28-year-old Singaporean man on January 6 after discovering more than 5,500 e-vaporizer parts hidden in his vehicle.

The man was transporting the e-vaporizer components to an industrial facility at Kaki Bukit Road, according to the HSA's investigations after the case was turned over to them.

On January 7, the HSA conducted a raid on the manufacturing facility and confiscated 3,200 more e-vaporizers and their parts, including Kpods.

According to reports, the illegal drugs were intended for sale on the messaging app Telegram.

The unit also found three small packets of substances suspected of being restricted drugs, five bottles of etomidate-containing liquid, 21 cartons and three packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, and 13 cell phones.

At the scene, the police detained a 24-year-old foreign woman and a 30-year-old Singaporean man. Along with the 28-year-old man, they are presently under investigation for a number of offenses.

Importing, distributing, selling, or offering for sale e-vaporizers and their parts in Singapore is illegal under the Tobacco Act.

For their first offense, offenders who are found guilty may be sentenced to up to six months in jail, fined up to $10,000, or both. Repeat offenders face a maximum 12-month jail sentence, a maximum $20,000 fine, or both.

According to the HSA and Central Narcotics Bureau, they are keeping an eye on Singapore's trend of vaping for illegal substance use.

The HSA states that etomidate importing and sales require a license. Those who illegally supply etomidate face a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.