Singapore HSA Busts Illegal Sex Drug Manufacturing Case in Raid in Beo Crescent HDB flat

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided a Housing Board (HDB) apartment in Beo Crescent on March 21 in connection with alleged illicit production, distribution, and sale of sex drugs as well as vapes. According to HSA, a 36-year-old man is cooperating with the investigations.

On Monday, April 21, HSA issued a press statement and said that raided HDB apartment after learning of the residents' alleged involvement in the illicit production and storage of medical supplies there. HSA stated, in response to CNA's inquiry, that this is the first instance of the illicit production of sexual enhancement drugs.

Along with 30 e-vaporizers and their parts, over 18,000 prescription sexual enhancement medication and supplement units, as well as various pieces of equipment and associated paraphernalia, were confiscated.

According to HSA, the confiscated goods are worth roughly S$51,000 (US$38,910) on the black market.

The apparatus and accessories were utilized for the production of capsules, the authority observed.

HSA said, "They included a blister pack sealing machine, capsule filling machine, empty gelatine capsules, empty bottles and containers, and printed labels for various sexual enhancement products."

"To date, HSA has not detected the sale of these illegally manufactured sexual enhancement products online," it added.

HSA further stated that local social media and e-commerce sites have been notified to implement safeguards against the online listing of these illicitly produced goods.

Annie Tan, director of HSA's enforcement branch, said, "Health products made in non-licensed facilities could pose an immense health risk. The products are produced under poor manufacturing conditions with no quality controls."

"There is no knowing what the capsules contain, and the consequences would have been dire should this illegal manufacturing facility not have been disrupted and shut down," she added.

When purchasing health items, the general public is recommended to use caution.

HSA said, "Only purchase from trusted pharmacies or well-known retailers with an established presence in Singapore."

Health goods that promise "miraculous results" or "no side effects" should be avoided, as should those marketed online and from unidentified or unreliable sources.

Additionally, they should only consult medical professionals for assistance and report any suspicious health items to HSA.

Last year, authorities confiscated about 970,000 units of illegal health items, with sedatives and sexual enhancement drugs accounting for 18% and 19% of the total.

According to HSA, it takes unlawful actions that endanger public health seriously.

Anyone convicted of importing, producing, or distributing illicit health items faces a maximum two-year prison sentence and/or a fine of up to S$25,000.

Additionally, it is illegal to import, distribute, sell, or possess e-vaporizers and their parts. Anyone found guilty faces a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both.