Singapore will host the third edition of INTERPOL World, which will take place from July 2 to 4 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. It is a global co-creation opportunity which engages the members of the public and private sectors in dialogue, as well as a platform to collaborate to counter future security and policing challenges.

The event takes the centre-stage at a time when the US is pondering the choice of cyber security breach of Iran to annul its missile launching capabilities, and China repeatedly blamed in Asia and Europe for evesdropping and driving from behind a series of cyber attacks elsewhere on government agencies.

Supported by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs, INTERPOL World 2019 will focus on one major topic, which is 'Engaging Co-creation to Prepare for Future Security Threats'.

The key speakers of this event will deliver their speech based on three major themes of this event:

'Global Safety Today,' July 2: Making sense of today's complex operational environment for better decision-making focusing on Smart systems, as well as cyber and internet-related technologies.

'Improving Security for Tomorrow,' July 3: Leveraging on new or emerging and applied technology to identify new approaches and security solutions. Maximising outcomes with zero or minimal increase in costs for tomorrow.

'Forecasting and Planning for the Future,' July 4: Looking for ahead with emergent tech drivers and impact on security challenges to envision future approaches.

It should be noted that the president of the International Criminal Police Organization or INTERPOL Kim Jong Yang and its Secretary-General, Jürgen Stock will deliver the inauguration speech at the opening ceremony of INTERPOL World on Tuesday.

In terms of the aim or objective, the platform's main vision is connecting police for a safer world. INTERPOL Wold's website states that "Our vision is that of a world where each and every law enforcement professional will be able through INTERPOL to securely communicate, share and access vital police information whenever and wherever needed, ensuring the safety of the world's citizens."

Here is the list of invited speakers, who will address at the INTERPOL World 2019 in Singapore.

Keynote speakers: