Singapore: Hit-And-Run Driver Charged with Dangerous Driving Over Fatal Crash with Cyclist in Tampines

A 35-year-old man accused of fleeing after a collision that fatally injured a cyclist in Tampines has been charged with multiple offences, including dangerous driving causing death, on Friday, November 28.

Muhammad Mustaqim Ismail allegedly left the car he had been driving and escaped on foot after the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Street 42 on Monday, November 24. The crash, which occurred around 2.30 pm, involved a 67-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB). The cyclist, Taha Moon, suffered severe injuries and died in hospital later that day.

Mustaqim was arrested on Wednesday, November 26, two days after the incident. When he was brought to court on Friday, he faced eight charges, including driving without a valid licence, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Charge sheets stated that Mustaqim had allegedly run a red light along Tampines Avenue 7, leading to the collision with Taha, who had the right of way while travelling from Tampines Street 42. He is also accused of not stopping to render help to the injured cyclist.

During the court hearing, the prosecution argued that Mustaqim should not be granted bail, describing him as a high flight risk. Mustaqim, however, asked the court to consider granting bail, saying he panicked and was traumatised after the crash.

"I did not know how to react as it was my very first time experiencing this. I had no ill-intent towards the victim or his family," Mustaqim said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

"I feel very sorry for the victim," he added.

In September 2022, Mustaqim was found guilty of driving without due care and attention, the court heard. The court did not read out the specifics of this offense.

On Friday, November 28, Mustaqim was not granted bail. His case was postponed for a pre-trial conference on January 2, 2026.

Three days prior to the Tampines accident, another PAB rider was injured in a hit-and-run on Upper Thomson Road near MacRitchie Viaduct.

It was determined that the 27-year-old cyclist worked as a food delivery driver.

In comparison to the same period last year, more people were killed or injured in traffic accidents in the first half of 2025, according to Traffic Police data released in August.