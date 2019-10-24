A Hindu devotee in Singapore who visited the Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown tripped and fell in the firepit while fulfilling his vows.

The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) and the temple confirmed the news in a statement published on Tuesday, October 22.

After the man fell in the firepit, rescuers pulled him out immediately. He was soon taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he is now under observation. In the joint statement, the authority stated that the devotee is currently in a stable condition.

Two people who saved the life of the devotee also sustained minor injuries but they are recovering well.

As reported the authorities stated that Sri Mariamman Temple management has visited the injured devotee after he was taken to the hospital. They also assured that the management will continue to monitor his progress.

In addition, they also mentioned that "We wish to thank all who provided much-needed support to ensure the devotee received medical attention as soon as possible."