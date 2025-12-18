Singapore: Heavy Traffic Expected at Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints Amid Festive Holiday Travel

Travellers heading to Malaysia during the December holiday period should be prepared for longer waiting times at Singapore's land checkpoints, as authorities continue stepped-up enforcement checks.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that intensified inspections to curb the smuggling of e-vaporisers, which are prohibited in Singapore, will remain in place at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. These checks are expected to lengthen immigration clearance times, especially during peak travel periods.

The ICA noted that travel volumes have already surged during the year-end school holidays. Between November 21 and November 27, more than 3.6 million travellers passed through the two land checkpoints.

On November 21 alone, over 555,000 people cleared immigration via Woodlands and Tuas. Motorists departing during peak hours experienced waits of up to three hours, largely due to traffic congestion spilling over from Malaysia.

Travellers have been advised to monitor traffic conditions before starting their journey.

Real-time updates are available through the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website, the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway, as well as ICA's official Facebook and X accounts. Traffic updates are also broadcast on SPH Media and Mediacorp radio stations.

To avoid heavy congestion, those travelling during peak periods may consider using cross-border bus services instead of driving, the ICA said. Travellers are also encouraged to make use of QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile application to facilitate passport-less immigration clearance at the checkpoints.

Despite the availability of QR-based clearance, travellers are reminded to carry their passports when travelling overseas. Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must also ensure that their vehicle entry permits are valid. Those without a valid Autopass card, vehicle entry permit approval email from the LTA, or valid insurance coverage will be denied entry, the ICA added.

The authority urged travellers to plan ahead, exercise patience and comply with checkpoint requirements to ensure a smoother journey during the busy holiday season.