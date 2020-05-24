The health ministry of the Asian island nation Singapore reported that the nation has registered 548 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus to 31,616.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people globally and infecting over 5.3 million people worldwide.

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and Brazil.

(With agency inputs)