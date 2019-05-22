Housing and Development Board (HDB) has confirmed the launch of 6,753 flats in its second sales exercise of 2019 on Wednesday. The authority mentioned that these also include houses in Tengah and Kallang Whampoa.

HDB stated that from now onwards the house buyers will be able to find out the results of their Build-to-Order (BTO) flat ballot in three weeks. The families, who are currently staying at rented flats but had bought a BTO flat earlier, will receive a $15,000 grant when they apply for a two-room flexi or three-room flat in non-mature estates.

There are a total of 3,485 BTO flats under four projects in three towns. It should be noted that the starting price for a two-room flexi flat in Woodlands is $86,000, while for a four-room flat in Kallang Whampoa the price is $562,000.

There are 2,180 units are in a new district in Tengah, Garden District and 987 units will be available at the Plantation District.

As per HDB, they are announcing upcoming BTO projects six months in advance to help the buys. They also revealed that in August, HDB will offer 3,300 flats in Punggol and Tampines and there will be a concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise. From Jun the buyers will be allowed to book unselected ROF units from an open pool at any time of the year.

Later, in November, another 4,500 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tengah and Tampines will be launched. As told by the authority the flats in two Tengah projects will have two to three years of waiting time and then there will be another Sales of Balance Flats exercise.