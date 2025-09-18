Singapore Haig Road, Berseh Food Centres to Undergo Upgrading; Closed for 3 Months

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that a number of markets and hawker centers, including the well-known Haig Road and Berseh food centers, will shut down for three months in order to undergo renovations and repairs in late September and early October.

According to the NEA website, Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre (Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh) will close on September 22 for repairs and redecoration and reopen on November 24.

While Ang Mo Kio 628 Market & Food Centre (Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4), which will shut down on the same date, will reopen on December 15.

Boon Lay Place Market & Food Village (Block 221A/B Boon Lay Place) will be reopening on December 21, and Haig Road Market & Food Centre (Block 13/14 Haig Road) will open its door for the public from December 22.

In addition, the Circuit Road Hawker Centre (Block 79/79A Circuit Road) and Berseh Food Centre (166 Jalan Besar) will be closed from October 1 to December 31 for repairs and redecoration, respectively.

Hawker centers are "an integral part of Singapore life," according to NEA, which also stated that it regularly cleans, repairs, and redecorates centers owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in the spring.