Singapore Hacker, 34, Deported from Thailand to Face Computer Misuse Charges

A 34-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday, August 25, following his deportation from Thailand. Reportedly, he is believed to be responsible for hacking into multiple NTUC FairPrice and Zalora accounts to make fraudulent online purchases.

The SPF said on Wednesday, August 27, that they received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised between July and September 2022.

"The compromised NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least S$25,000. The man had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals," added SPF.

On October 8, 2021, the man was initially charged with a different crime in court. He later fled while out on bail, though, and did not show up for any more court appearances. Due to his nonattendance at court, the State Courts issued an arrest warrant against him on September 8, 2022.

SPF said, "The Police worked with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts. The man was subsequently arrested by Thai law enforcement authorities in October 2022 and thereafter incarcerated in Thailand for drug-related and immigration offences."

After being released from prison on July 30, 2025, he was held at the immigration detention facility until August 25, 2025, when he was sent to Singapore. The man was arrested when he arrived in Singapore on August 25 and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) helped the SPF to facilitate his deportation.

After his arrest, the man will be charged in court for the offense of unauthorized access to computer material under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of no more than S$5,000, or both.