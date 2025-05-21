Singapore: Groom-To-Be, 27, Killed in Deadly Road Accident During his Ride to Father's Grave

A 27-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his motorcycle collided with a van at a junction in Sembawang while he was enroute to the cemetery to pay his respects to his deceased father.

Muhammad Syakir Rosley, an IT employee, was riding along Sembawang Road when a van allegedly turned onto Lorong Chencharu and the two cars crashed. The incident took place on May 14 at approximately 2:45 pm.

The police said that Syakir suffered severe injuries after the collision drove him off his motorcycle. When he was brought to the hospital, he was unresponsive and subsequently passed away.

The 75-year-old man who drove the van was taken into custody for causing death by careless or hazardous driving.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Syakir's fiancée, 27-year-old Yunn Woo, said, "Whenever he missed his dad, he would ride there to pay his respects. We didn't expect something like this to happen on the way."

She said that Syakir shared his current location with a number of close pals via the Life360 app. One friend saw that Syakir's location had not moved for a while after receiving an alert that he had been involved in an accident.

The friend rushed to the scene and found Syakir badly injured. He immediately alerted Woo, who then informed Syakir's family. However, it was too late when they reached the hospital.

According to what the investigating officer informed Woo, Syakir was traveling on Sembawang Road's left lane when the van made a right turn into Lorong Chencharu. The two cars collided at the intersection.

Several photographs which were taken at the site revealed debris all over the road and Syakir's motorcycle on its side. Behind the motorcycle was his helmet, which had fallen off. The van's front was obviously dented.

Woo said, "Our whole family is devastated. We hope that anyone who saw what happened will contact the police to help with the investigation."