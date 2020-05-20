Singapore, which is a regional travel and tourism hub is going to gradually allow the travelers to transit through the Changi Airport from June 2, the aviation regulator of the island nation stated on Wednesday.

Currently, the foreign passengers might only transit through the country if they are on the repatriation flights that are arranged by their governments. In March, visitors were not allowed from entering or transiting through the country for curbing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

"This is part of Singapore's strategy to gradually re-open air transport to meet the needs of our economy and our people, whilst ensuring sufficient safeguards for safe travel," the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said. It said airlines should submit their proposals for transfer lanes, which will be evaluated taking into account aviation safety, public health considerations, as well as the health of passengers and aircrew.

Changi Airport, among the world's busiest last year, recorded 25,200 passenger movements in April, crashing 99.5 percent from the year-ago. Singapore is set to start easing its coronavirus curbs from June 2.

(With agency inputs)