Singapore: GetGo Car Catches Fire in Upper Changi Road East; Investigation Ongoing

A GetGo car burst into flames along Upper Changi Road East on Thursday, May 29.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was informed about the burning vehicle at about 11.05 am and the fire was extinguished with the help of a water jet.

Though no injuries were reported, the police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

A video clip of the incident showed a GetGo car-sharing app vehicle halted on a road, destroyed by orange flames. The automobile trunk was open, with an object that looked like a bumper lying on the ground, charred by the fire.

The company said that at the time of the incident, the affected car was being driven by an authorized workshop technician and was not on GetGo's platform.

The company is investigating the cause of the incident.

GetGo told The Straits Times, "All our vehicles comply with regulatory inspection and servicing requirements to ensure that they adhere to industry standards and are safe to drive."