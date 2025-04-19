Singapore General Election 2025: PAP's Henry Kwek to Recontest Single-Seat Ward of Kebun Baru

The People's Action Party's Henry Kwek is all set to run again in the Kebun Baru ward, which has only one seat, in the upcoming election.

Speaking on Saturday, April 19, at Teck Ghee's PAP branch office, Kwek outlined three priorities to keep helping the locals: controlling living expenses, promoting healthy aging, and becoming ready for a changing world.

He said, as quoted by CNA, "We've given Kebun Baru a renewed spirit, through over a dozen social programmes, the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, and thousands of lives touched."

"We're helping our people thrive in the age of AI, but our work is far from done. In Kebun Baru, our best is still ahead of us," he added.

Kwek also mentioned that an assisted living home for elderly who are at risk has been established at Block 115 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

He further said, "Now, we're working with all our Active Ageing Centres to fuse healthcare with the warmth and care of the community," adding, "But beyond this, we are also bringing the best minds – scientists, doctors and innovators – to support not just those in their 60s, but also young seniors, and even those over 40."

In order to support residents in aging healthily, he noted, these professionals will participate in workshops, exercise classes, and casual get-togethers.

Kwek, 48, is the CEO of a boutique investment firm and the executive director of a trading, investment, and consultancy organization.

In the most recent election, Kwek faced off against Kumaran Pillai of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in Kebun Baru SMC, a newly designated ward from Nee Soon GRC in 2020. Kwek received 62.92% of the vote.

In 2015, he entered politics as one of the five PAP candidates running against Nee Soon GRC.

One polling district will move from Yio Chu Kang SMC to Kebun Baru SMC in the next election, marking a small boundary change. The updated electorate count stands at 22,223 voters.

Tony Tan is most likely running against Kwek on behalf of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

In 2011, the 55-year-old ran for office in Chua Chu Kang GRC under the banner of the National Solidarity Party, but the PAP defeated his team. Since the party's founding in 2019, he has volunteered for PSP.

Tan, an engineering graduate and recipient of a Singapore Armed Forces scholarship, is also a co-founder of a private education and gaming business.

Hazel Poa, the first vice-chairperson of the PSP, is his wife.

On May 3, Singaporeans will cast their ballots in the 14th General Election.