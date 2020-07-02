The Workers Party candidate for Sengkang GRC, Jamus Lim, has won the hearts of the people and is trending number 1 on Twitter after the debate on the National TV. It looks like Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate on the National TV paved the way for a new leader in Singapore politics.

The debate on the National TV was termed unfair as it was said that People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Vivian Balakrishnan was given preference and extended time ahead of other candidates including Jamus Lim of the Workers' Party (WP). However, what Vivian did in 4.5 minutes to woo votes, Jamus did in 1.5 minutes, despite the time constraint.

Popular debate coach Samuel Myat San even gave his verdict on each of the candidates and ranked Jamus Lim number 1. The other candidates in the debate apart from Balakrishnan and Lim were Francis Yuen of Progress Singapore Party and, Chee Soon Juan of Singapore Democratic Party.

Jamus Lim Takes PAP Candidate Head On

During the debate, Jamus Lim clearly said that the Workers' Party, as a responsible and loyal opposition, is not in the business of objecting to government policy for objections' sake, but it does so to arrive at better outcomes for all Singaporeans.

Jamus Lim's argument that is a crime to have the elderly work in order to make ends meet was loved by netizens. Another well-liked idea was his notion of higher minimum wages to increase social mobility. "What we are trying to deny the PAP is not a mandate. But to deny them a blank cheque," said Jamus Lim, speaking about the importance of democracy and elections.

"A thriving democracy should not have bluster and noise and entrenched political positions, but an honest appraisal of the costs and benefits of policies that shape the sort of society and country we would all like to live in," he added.

Impressive Academic, Work Experience

Currently, netizens are sharing the details of Jamus Lim's education qualification. His LinkedIn profile is being made viral. Accordingly, he has Bachelors of Business degree from the University of Southern Queensland, MS Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science, Public Policy and Nuclear Threats Program degree from the University of California, MA in Political Science and PhD in Economics from the University of California, MA in Liberal Arts and History from Harward University. He also has Postdoctoral Fellowship in Political Economics from Harward University.

In terms of work experience, Jamus Lim was a research associate at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, then he worked as an Assistant Professor of Economics at Central College in Kentucky. He has been serving as a senior economist at the World Bank since 2012.

This has impressed netizens and they are going gaga over Jamus Lim's academic and work experience. Here is how Jamus Lim is being encouraged on social media.