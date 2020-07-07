The hashtag Punish Xiaxue (#PunishXiaxue) is trending number 1 on social media. People are slamming the Youtuber for her current as well as previous racist comments.

Cheng Yan Yan Wendy, popularly known as Xiaxue is a Singaporean blogger and online television personality. She mainly writes about her life, fashion and local issues in a provocative way. More than her work, she is known for her blunt remarks that are often considered racist.

Her recent attack on Workers' Party candidate Raeesah Khan has resulted in an uproar on social media with people demanding Xiaxue be punished. "Stop fielding radical feminists/leftists as candidates. We don't need their poison infecting our politics," said Xiaxue in her recent post.

This has enraged netizens who are digging earlier posts of Xiaxue to show why she needs to be punished. Some of her posts include statements like she would rather have a rapist son than a slut daughter. She had posted this following the rape of 15-year-old girl.

PAP Supporter Lashing Out at Raeesah Khan

In one of her tweets, she openly said that she is a supporter of People's Action Party (Party), the ruling party in Singapore. "I think many opposition candidates are competent and compassionate. But not this toxic woman (referring to Raeesah Khan) seemingly hellbent on bringing a slice of America's cancerous politics into Singapore by dividing us by race and creating civil strife," wrote Xiaxue.

She has shown her support for white people and rage against leftists in a number of tweets. "In Western countries leftists can say they want to kill all white people but will punish you if you use the wrong pronoun, it's criminal offence," she wrote in another tweet.

Extending their support to Raeesah Khan and slamming Xiaxue, netizens started the trend #PunishXiaxue. "It's 2020 we should punish xiaxue by actually boycotting the companies that still work with clown face. How is homegirl still an influencer," asked one user on Twitter.

People are not only slamming Xiaxue but have also started a petition on Change.org to punish her. "I am literally done with her getting away with her racist remarks, and ignorant content. Time for justice XiaXue!!! Singapore : Punish XiaXue for seditious content," wrote one user while sharing the link to sign the petition seeking punishment for Xiaxue.

Case Filed Against Xiaxue for Racist Post

Following the trend, Vignesh Sankar, a Singaporean has filed a case against Xiaxue for her tweet insulting Indian migrant workers in the country. In a tweet posted ten years ago, Xiaxue had stated, "Coz they (Indian migrant workers in Singapore) molest people and fuck our maids and leer at girls and flood little India!! Yeah I'm stereotyping, but fuck u if u say its not true."

The tweet has been deleted from her account now. But here is the screenshot of the tweet making rounds.

Xiaxue, herself has shared the hastag punish Xiaxue trending number 1 on her instagram post.