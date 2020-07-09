Sigaporeans are all set to cast their votes on July 10, after the cooling off day. This election is not only a challenge to the political parties but also to the people due to COVID-19 spread and restrictions. Here are complete details about the booths, steps to cast vote, GRCs and everything about July 10 election.

This year, the Election Commission (EC) of Singapore has implemented time bands that will tell the exact time you will be casting your vote, so that the booths are not crowded and COVID-19 restrictions are followed. If anyone is found to have temperature of 37.5 deg C or higher, they will have to leave the queue and return to vote between 7 pm and 8 pm (Singapore Time).

Booths And Time bands

On the day of election, EC will provide information on the time of casting votes. This system has been implemented to spread out the crowd. Accordingly, between 8 am and 12 pm, senior citizens (who are 65 years of age and above) will be allowed to vote.

Others can check the queue status online and arrive at the time specified for voting. The queue can be monitored on VoteQ.gowhere.gov.sg.

Steps to Follow to Cast Vote

1) Temperature screening

2) Lower the mask for identification

3) Get your identity card scanned electronically

4) Sanitize your hands and wear disposable gloves

5) Receive your ballot paper

6) Choose your candidate with X mark on ballot paper

7) Fold the paper and drop it into polling box

8) Remove gloves and throw them inside the trash can before leaving the booth.

Booth Details

This time 1,100 booths have been set up across Singapore. As 2.65 million people will come out to vote, the number of polling booths have been increased from 880 in the previous elections to 1,100. Accordingly, 2,400 voters will cast their franchise at each booth. Previously, 3,000 voters were allotted to each booth.

Polling booths have been set up at void decks, precinct pavilions, schools and community clubs across the country. The polling officers have received two-year training to carry out the election duties smoothly.

More GRCs, Seats and Voters

When compared to 2015, this time four more Members of Parliament (MP) will be elected. The MP seats have increased from 89 to 93.

The large Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) have been trimmed. Ang Mo Kio and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRCs now have become five-member GRCs (from six-member GRCs). At the same time East Coast GRC and West Coast GRC have become five-member GRCs (from four-member GRCs).

During 2015 elections, there were 13 single-member constituencies (SMCs) and 16 GRCs. This time there will be 14 SMCs and 17 GRCs including the newly formed Sengkang GRC.