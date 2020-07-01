A few hours after newcomer Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidates filed their nominations in Chua Chu Kang GRC for the July 10 General Election, their posters were vandalized on the night of June 30. The party has made a police complaint in this regard.

In a Facebook post, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former People's Action Party MP and now the PSP chief, shared images of the torn down posters. The images showed that PSP posters were taken down while the ones belonging to PAP remained intact in a few places of Chua Chu Kang.

Dr Tan called for calm in the region. "Last night, my team members informed me that regrettably, someone had torn down our PSP posters for the constituency of Chua Chu Kang," he said.

In Chua Chu Kang, the incumbent PAP has had a new opposition party in every General Election since the constituency's debut as a GRC in 2011. With 77 percent of votes, PAP had an easy run in the 2015 GE. But PSP can pose a challenge with its 'Singapore first' and the 'country deserves better' slogans amid a strained economy due to the Coronavirus pandemic. PSP candidates — Abdul Rahman Mohamed, Choo Shaun Ming, Francis Yuen and Tan Meng Wah — seem to have found a support base in the GRC.

PSP Supporters Not Happy

People have welcomed PSP's election slogan of job security for Singaporeans and reservation in a few sectors among others. Their supporters weren't happy with the act of vandalism and pointed out suspicion at the ruling party.

"This politics of fear and intimidation must stop. I hope the present authorities will find the perpetrators quickly like they would if it was the other poster that was torn down," one user commented.

Another user said that it was an insecurity of PSP's opponents. "Wow. Degenerating into vandalism. So insecure and desperate despite the fact that PAP will form the next government. All you hope is they are denied a 2/3 majority," the user said.

While supporters are always enthusiastic about their party's chances, PSP is up against a formidable-looking PAP line-up that consists of Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Low Yen Ling, lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and banker Don Wee.

Dr Tan urged the people of the constituency to show respect. "In the heat of campaigning, our emotions can get carried away. But this is only day one and we still have a long way to go. Let's remember to keep cool heads. Let's also remember to always be calm, polite and respectful, despite a difference of opinion," he said.

Know Your PSP Candidates

Abdul Rahman Mohamed: The founding member of the PSP and a member of its central executive committee, Abdul, 67, is a known face in Singapore politics. He contested from Tampines in Singapore GE 2006 for Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) but garnered only 31.49 percent of votes. He wants to work towards reducing equality and the wage gap.

Choo Shaun Ming: The youngest among all the candidates in GE 2020, National University of Singapore law student Shaun has decided to contest an election to represent the younger generation. He feels they are not well represented.

Francis Yuen: The former CEO of Hong Leong Asia, Francis, 70, has an immense experience in politics from his time working with former cabinet ministers. The former Singapore Airforce Lieutenant Colonel wants to contribute with his experience to rebuild Singapore's economy.

Dr Tan Meng Wah: The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) professor is a newcomer in politics. The former research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies has entered politics to see a change in Singapore's ruling party which he believes has lost its reputation to serve people.